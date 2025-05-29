GDIT Unveils AI-Powered Fraud Detection Platform for Government

General Dynamics Information Technology has revealed the government-wide release of its Artificial Intelligence Fraud, Waste and Abuse, or FWA, detection platform .

Leveraging AI for Fraud Prevention

The General Dynamics business unit said Wednesday the AI FWA aims to empower federal agencies to identify and prevent fraudulent and improper payments. The platform, part of GDIT’s suite of Mission AI offerings, utilizes advanced AI, machine learning, large language models and natural language processing technologies. The customizable technology is engineered for large-scale mission applications, such as healthcare claims, benefit payments, food safety and financial fraud.

Healthcare fraud can cost the government as much as 10 percent of the $4 trillion market. By utilizing AI-driven tools, GDIT has managed to detect fraud, waste and abuse with an accuracy rate of over 90 percent. This has resulted in over $1 billion of federal government savings each year.