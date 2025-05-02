Accenture Federal Services Recruits Garrett Berntsen as AI, Defense & Intel Lead

Accenture Federal Services has appointed Garrett Berntsen as managing director to lead its business in artificial intelligence and defense and intel data, tapping his technology experience in the government and military sectors. The company said in a LinkedIn post that “transformative results” for its defense and intelligence partners are expected with Berntsen’s recruitment.

Army and Government Career Record

Berntsen served in the U.S. Army for more than four years, leaving the service as a captain and senior logistics officer in 2013, according to his LinkedIn profile. He later pursued a career in government service, with deputy chief digital and AI officer at the Department of Defense as his last job immediately before joining Accenture.

His other roles in the government include serving as National Security Council director for technology and national security. He also had a stint of over two years at the Department of State, where he served as deputy chief data officer.

In addition, he brings into Accenture his more than five years of experience as a senior manager of Deloitte, leading data science teams to support federal clients’ digital transformations.

Berntsen earned a master’s degree in international economics from the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies and a bachelor’s degree in foreign affairs and history from the University of Virginia.