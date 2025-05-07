FAA Taps CGI Federal for Aviation Safety System Modernization Effort

The Federal Aviation Administration has selected CGI Federal to help modernize the Notice to Airmen, or NOTAM, system, a critical U.S. aviation safety system.

The effort will involve implementing an advanced NOTAM platform to enhance the FAA’s ability to communicate and provide safety alerts to aviation stakeholders across the National Airspace System, CGI said Tuesday. CGI Federal will work with Google Public Sector, NG Aviation and Mosaic ATM to deliver the requirements.

Enhancing Aviation Safety and Reliability

“CGI Federal is proud to partner with the FAA on accelerating the delivery of a modernized NOTAM system,” according to Alisa Bearfield, senior vice president of the company’s civilian business unit.

“In doing so, we are drawing on nearly four decades of our corporate global aviation experience across civil aviation authorities and air traffic management systems worldwide, as well as our expertise in deploying cutting-edge technology for the federal government,” she added.

Google Public Sector CEO Karen Dahut noted that her organization will provide the cloud infrastructure needed for the NOTAM system modernization effort.

“Our partnership with CGI Federal accelerates this deployment, ensuring the FAA benefits from our advanced, FedRAMP High-compliant cloud services for enhancing aviation safety and reliability,” explained the four-time Wash100 Award winner.

Improved Collaboration Among Aviation Stakeholders

Once upgraded, the NOTAM system will enable near-real-time data exchange among aviation stakeholders. The FAA envisions a more efficient data flow and improved collaboration, which will be hosted by Google’s secure and resilient cloud system.