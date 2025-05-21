EXPANSIA Says Hybrid Cloud Could Help Organizations Enhance Mission Readiness

Government technology services firm EXPANSIA said implementing a hybrid cloud architecture could help organizations managing sensitive or regulated workloads improve mission readiness.

In a thought leadership piece published May 6, EXPANSIA said a hybrid cloud could help create a single, policy-driven ecosystem by connecting on-premise infrastructure with public/hyperscale environments.

Supporting Mission Owners With Hybrid Cloud

According to the service-disabled veteran-owned small business, having a well-implemented hybrid cloud could help mission owners accelerate deployment timelines from months to hours, enabling on-demand workload elasticity and shrinking the total cost of ownership through the use of public cloud services only when they bring cost savings to organizations.

With hybrid cloud, EXPANSIA said mission owners can maintain data sovereignty and control of on-prem infrastructure while achieving the agility of public cloud platforms.

Applying Hybrid Cloud to Give Warfighters a Tactical Edge

To support warfighters, the company said it helps analysts generate actionable intelligence from raw sensor data within minutes by combining on-prem ingest nodes with cloud-based artificial intelligence and machine learning enrichment to integrate intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance pipelines.

According to EXPANSIA, hybrid cloud offerings could help sustain military operations in denied, degraded or disconnected environments by packaging mission services into auto-updating containers that operate on edge hardware.

The company noted that its teams work to avoid configuration drift and maintain security posture by automating the Secure Technical Implementation Guide and Center for Internet Security policy enforcement across cloud platforms and on-premise environments.