Enveil Secures DIU Contract to Provide Privacy-Enhancing Technologies

Enveil has secured a contract from the Defense Innovation Unit to provide privacy-enhancing technologies, or PETs, for the Hybrid Space Architecture program.

Under the agreement, ZeroReveal software will be integrated with HSA workflows to enable secure data analysis and sharing and deliver space situation awareness, Enveil said Wednesday. The initiative will be implemented in partnership with the U.S. Space Force.

Expanding Data Utility and Scalability

The partnership will deliver critical insights to guarantee the success of hybrid data environments, according to Enveil CEO Ellison Anne Williams. “We are proud to continue working alongside DIU and other customer stakeholders to expand data utility and scalability across the wide range of both commercial and government data sources in the space domain,” she added.

Benefits of Using ZeroReveal

Enveil’s ZeroReveal enables organizations to extract insights, cross-match, search, analyze and use artificial intelligence. The system advances secure and efficient data usage by employing mission-critical datasets to create workflow efficiencies that deliver cost savings due to reduced resources needed for data ingestion, computation and storage. ZeroReveal ensures that organizational components, such as search, analytics, or machine learning models, are never exposed.