DZYNE Delivers Grasshopper Autonomous Cargo Glider to Air Force

DZYNE Technologies has delivered “Grasshopper” expendable aerial cargo glider vehicles to the U.S. Air Force.

The Irvine, California-based autonomous defense services firm said Friday the development of the Grasshopper autonomous cargo glider is under an initiative to modernize the service’s aerial logistics capabilities in contested environments.

Grasshopper Autonomous Cargo Glider

The Grasshopper is a low-cost, autonomous system equipped with precise navigation and landing capabilities for the delivery of payloads in contested or high-risk environments. The Grasshopper reduces the operational risks for manned aircraft by enabling the delivery of essential supplies into contested areas from standoff distances, keeping the delivery platforms outside the range of enemy threats.

The cargo glider, developed to meet the need for a cost-efficient standoff cargo delivery capability, can also be utilized for humanitarian relief efforts and logistics resupply missions. It can be deployed from various platforms, enhancing its adaptability and scalability to various demands or scenarios.

The rapid development of the Grasshopper, which evolved from concept to deployment in under 12 months, was due to the close collaboration of DZYNE, the Air Force and users of the technology. A variant capable of operating in longer ranges is also under development and is anticipated to be deployed in early 2026.

Matthew McCue , CEO of DZYNE Technologies, stated, “This milestone underscores the impact of this partnership, and the critical role Grasshopper will play not only in contested logistics but also in humanitarian aid and disaster relief operations, where rapid, precise and unmanned delivery of critical supplies can save lives.”

