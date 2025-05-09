DLH to Deliver R&D, Advanced Technology Services to Military Health Research Organization

DLH has secured a potential five-year, $37.7 million task order under the OMNIBUS IV procurement vehicle to continue providing research and development and advanced technology services to the Telemedicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, a direct reporting unit of the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command.

In a press release published Thursday, DLH said it will use a suite of technology-enabled research and advanced engineering solutions, including software engineering, modeling and simulation, artificial intelligence modeling, bioengineering, hybrid cloud architecture and cybersecurity, to support the TATRC and MRDC’s efforts to improve the medical outcomes of military service members.

According to Zach Parker, DLH president and CEO, his company’s two-decade partnership with the medical research and development community demonstrates the ability of DLH engineers, researchers and technologists to provide mission-critical solutions built to meet the evolving needs of warfighters and ensure operational readiness.

“We are confident that the cutting-edge capabilities we deploy on behalf of the military’s vital missions position us well for similarly aligned pursuits across the military health and adjacent markets,” Parker said.

OMNIBUS IV Contract Vehicle

DLH was awarded a position on the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple-award OMNIBUS IV contract in 2022. Under the procurement vehicle, the company competes for individual task orders covering medical simulation technology, research into infectious diseases and radiation effects, battlefield healthcare and clinical medicine, among other related areas.

Join the Potomac Officers Club’s Army Summit on June 18 to learn from a distinguished cohort of Army officials, government leaders and industry trailblazers about the service branch’s most urgent priorities and challenges. Register here.