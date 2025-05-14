Digital Science Brings Data & Analytics Tools to US Libraries

Digital Science , a U.K.-based technology company specializing in artificial intelligence, is now offering its research data and analytics tools to U.S. government libraries through a new partnership with the Federal Library and Information Network.

In a statement Tuesday, Duane Willams, managing director of global governments and non-profits at Digital Science, said, “As an approved FEDLINK vendor, we’re excited that three of Digital Science’s flagship solutions will be available to FEDLINK libraries, helping to drive discoveries, analysis, actionable insights, reporting, and planning across U.S. government branches.”

The three tools now accessible to FEDLINK libraries and agencies are Dimensions, Altmetric and ReadCube.

About the Tools

Dimensions unifies global research content including grants, publications and patents into a single platform to accelerate discovery and support strategic research planning. Altmetric analyzes online engagement with research, helping users understand and demonstrate the broader impact of their work. Meanwhile, ReadCube simplifies literature access and management with smart tools that improve research efficiency and workflows.