in Artificial Intelligence, News

Digital Science Brings Data & Analytics Tools to US Libraries

Digital Science logo
Digital Science Brings Data & Analytics Tools to US Libraries - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Digital Science, a U.K.-based technology company specializing in artificial intelligence, is now offering its research data and analytics tools to U.S. government libraries through a new partnership with the Federal Library and Information Network.

In a statement Tuesday, Duane Willams, managing director of global governments and non-profits at Digital Science, said, “As an approved FEDLINK vendor, we’re excited that three of Digital Science’s flagship solutions will be available to FEDLINK libraries, helping to drive discoveries, analysis, actionable insights, reporting, and planning across U.S. government branches.”

The three tools now accessible to FEDLINK libraries and agencies are Dimensions, Altmetric and ReadCube.

About the Tools

Dimensions unifies global research content including grants, publications and patents into a single platform to accelerate discovery and support strategic research planning. Altmetric analyzes online engagement with research, helping users understand and demonstrate the broader impact of their work. Meanwhile, ReadCube simplifies literature access and management with smart tools that improve research efficiency and workflows.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Artificial Intelligence

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

ATX Defense Partners With Carahsoft to Deliver CMMC Space Platform to Public Sector - top government contractors - best government contracting event
ATX Defense Partners With Carahsoft to Deliver CMMC Space Platform to Public Sector
seQure Cybersecurity Platform Launches on Oracle Cloud - top government contractors - best government contracting event
seQure Cybersecurity Platform Launches on Oracle Cloud