Deltek Cloud-Based ERP Offering Completes FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency Status

The assessment of Costpoint GovCon Cloud Moderate, Deltek‘s cloud-based enterprise resource planning offering, for Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program Moderate equivalency has been completed.

FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency

The equivalency assessment makes it possible for cloud service providers to demonstrate FedRAMP Moderate security without having to be sponsored by a federal agency, Deltek said Wednesday.

The FedRAMP Moderate equivalency applies to non-FedRAMP-certified companies’ cloud service offerings for processing, transmitting or storing covered defense information. The equivalency application involves an evaluation by an accredited third-party assessment organization. In December 2023, the Department of Defense issued a memorandum requiring 100 percent compliance with the latest FedRAMP Moderate security control criteria to be considered FedRAMP Moderate equivalent.

Government Regulation Compliance

Achieving FedRAMP Moderate equivalency positions the company as the leader in “the shift toward secure solutions built for compliance with government regulations,” said Warren Linscott, chief product officer at Deltek.

“Unlike many of our competitors, which lack key cybersecurity requirements that government contractors need, Costpoint GCCM keeps customers ahead of the competition,” Linscott added.