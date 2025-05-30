Deloitte & Touche Books $90M Contract for Navy Support Services

Deloitte & Touche will provide the U.S. Navy with enterprise management and technical support services under an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a base value of $81 million and a maximum total value of $90 million if its order option is exercised. The contract covers a five-year timeline for task orders, plus an optional six-month ordering period, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

Register now to join the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Navy Summit on Aug. 26. Talks and discussions among its participants from the government, military and private industry sectors can reveal potential opportunities arising from tech advancements and prevailing trends in the naval domain.

Contract Appropriation Details

Deloitte & Touche will perform most of the work at Suffolk, Virginia, with full completion expected by Feb. 2, 2031 if the contract’s option is exercised.

The Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk Fleet Directorate is the contracting activity in the unrestricted, competitive procurement that received 11 offers.

The Arlington, Virginia-based Deloitte & Touche has previously secured deals with other U.S. military branches, including a $26 million award in January of a software-as-a-service contract to manage Army engineering and construction projects. In July 2023, the company booked a $211 million maximum ceiling contract modification for U.S. Air Force financial improvement and audit remediation services.

A sister company, Deloitte Consulting, also based in Arlington, received in April a $135.5 million contract from the U.S. Air Force for technical support services.