Deloitte Expands Silicon to Service AI Offering to Government, Regulated Industries

Deloitte has expanded its Silicon to Service, or S2S, artificial intelligence offering to government agencies and regulated industries to enable them to rapidly prototype, field and scale AI tools for mission-critical operations.

“S2S gives government organizations more ways to access leading AI capabilities across their data centers, hosting providers and the cloud,” Ed Van Buren, principal with Deloitte Consulting, said in a statement published Wednesday.

“This reduces the time from initial AI concept to mission impact while allowing organizations to optimize the cost and security of their solutions,” Van Buren added.

Silicon to Service AI Infrastructure

Deloitte’s S2S AI platform runs on NVIDIA’s Blackwell accelerated computing platform and Dell Technologies-built PowerEdge XE9680 servers and PowerScale storage and is hosted at Equinix data centers.

“As the backbone of the S2S AI infrastructure, the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA delivers scalable compute capabilities and services that accelerate AI adoption across government and public sector organizations,” said Paul Perez, senior technology fellow in the Office of the CTO at Dell Technologies.

“Designed to meet the increasing demands of high-performance computing, AI, and data-intensive workloads, S2S empowers agencies to achieve their mission-critical goals efficiently and securely,” Perez added.

According to Deloitte, S2S use cases include AI agents that enhance productivity, facilitate analysis of large data sets and detect threats.