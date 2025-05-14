Defense Unicorns Secures CMMC Level 2 Certification

Defense Unicorns has obtained Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Level 2 designation with zero Plans of Action and Milestones, or POA&Ms.

Early Certification Demos National Security Commitment

The veteran-owned defense tech startup said Tuesday the CMMC Level 2 certification allows it to manage Controlled Unclassified Information, or CUI, under Title 32 of the Code of Federal Regulations. The certification also enables the Colorado Springs-based company to prepare for upcoming 48 CFR enforcement. It showcases Defense Unicorns’ dedication to strengthening national security by safeguarding critical data operations within all mission environments. The company’s early CMMC Level 2 certification also helps ensure enhanced cybersecurity to prepare critical software for rapid deployment when needed.

Defense Unicorns designed its security framework to align with real-world Department of Defense environments. It integrated continuous monitoring, secure access controls and human-factor protections to ensure seamless and fast software delivery while maintaining operational integrity.

The company’s certified status and secure Unicorn Delivery Service platform enable it to form strategic partnerships with programs handling CUI. With the early certification, Defense Unicorns showcases its operational readiness and alignment with evolving DOD cybersecurity standards.