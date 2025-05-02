Kymeta Adds Members to Boards of Directors & Advisers

Kymeta has added defense, space and technology leaders to its board of directors and board of advisers.

The appointments aim to strengthen the relationship with the Department of Defense and meet the demand of U.S. allies for advanced, sovereign communication systems, Kymeta said Wednesday.

New Additions to the Board of Directors

Chris Marzilli, former executive vice president of General Dynamics and a three-time Wash100 award recipient. Marzilli has led mission-critical communications programs and fostered advancements in secure defense technology. He has been the president of General Dynamics Mission Systems, vice president of General Dynamics and president of General Dynamics C4 Systems.

Retired Brig. Gen. Scott Stapp, chief technology officer and chief revenue officer at DEFCON AI. Before joining DEFCON AI, Stapp spent nearly a decade at Northrop Grumman, where he served as corporate lead and vice president of Joint All-Domain Command & Control. According to Kymeta, he will bring a deep understanding of technology integration and partnership development to the company.

Latest Appointments to the Board of Advisers

Jay Goldstein, a retired U.S. Air Force major general and senior vice president at Parsons. Goldstein, who has contributed to defense and intelligence innovation, brings extensive experience in space, cyber, and research and development initiatives.

Brian Hibbeln, a physicist and strategic adviser. Hibbein has a three-decade career in the Department of Defense and the Intelligence Community.

Delivering Secure Connectivity

Rick Bergman, president and CEO of Kymeta, said the newly appointed executives will help enhance the company’s ability to deliver robust connectivity amid a complex global environment that requires innovative and reliable communication solutions that support defense, enterprise and government operations.