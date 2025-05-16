Defense Software Company TurbineOne Closes Series B Funding Round

San Francisco-based TurbineOne has raised $36 million in a round of Series B financing led by The General Partnership.

Defense software company TurbineOne said Wednesday it will use the funding to support continued hiring across operations and engineering areas and advance the deployment of its artificial intelligence platform to support national security missions.

Bessemer Venture Partners, XYZ Ventures, Stepstone Group, PROOF VC and Artisanal Ventures participated in the latest funding round, which brings TurbineOne’s valuation to approximately $300 million.

Deploying AI at the Tactical Edge

TurbineOne’s flagship software, Frontline Perception System, is designed to help warfighters detect and respond to threats in real time by bringing AI to sensors at the tactical edge.

The Department of Defense is leveraging the company’s edge-first AI platform to support drone warfare, base security and other missions.

“There is a widening gap between the exploding volumes of frontline data collection and the people that are trying to make sense of it,” said TurbineOne CEO Ian Kalin. “Our software has been tested and validated by America’s most demanding national security professionals in order to deliver Decision Advantage.”

The company will also use the capital to support global deployments and deliver hardened self-service products to national security customers.

“The promise of dual-use AI hasn’t delivered for the battlefield,” said Matt Amacker, chief technology officer of TurbineOne. ”We built this company with warfighters, for warfighters—so they get software that works safely offline, under pressure, and on the gear they already have.”