DDIL: How DOD Seeks to Operate in Low Bandwidth Environments

DDIL—or denied, degraded, intermittent or limited—might sound like abstract jargon to some. But for the DOD in the modern era of great power competition, it’s one of its toughest operational challenges.

The DDIL environment features reduced, sporadic or zero internet connectivity. It encapsulates the unique communication challenges faced in dynamic theater environments. Operating in theater requires persistent access to data sources within a transient, dynamic and often contested environment.

For the GovCon sector, understanding and planning for DDIL scenarios isn’t just important; it’s essential to delivering innovative, secure, and reliable solutions for the DOD. Here’s why DDIL demands your attention and how it shapes the future of mission support.

What Is DDIL?

DDIL features low bandwidth and high latency, conditions which pose challenges for components at DOD’s tactical edge such as recurring disconnects from a broader computing network, according to CHIPS magazine. This includes cloud computing and often takes place for large periods of time.

Effective cloud computing is essential to successful military missions. Network server software and hardware exist at the edge to provide important IT services and data in these environments, including a variety of spectrum communications and classified network transports. These use satellite links and low-earth orbit, Wi-Fi, cellular/4G, millimeter wave/5G and more.

CJADC2—Why Is DDIL Important to It?

One of DOD’s critical efforts to succeed in great power competition against peer nations such as China is Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control , or CJADC2. This is DOD’s effort to gain an advantage over powerful adversaries by enabling it to make educated decisions with faster speed and greater accuracy than its enemies.

CJADC2 is not a single weapon system. It is instead a mesh of interconnected capabilities that range from the tactical edge to a headquarters. The goal is to provide commanders with systems and sensors on different levels ranging from operational, strategic and tactical to create a focused picture in the confusion of battle.

CJADC2 requires the ability to operate in DDIL environments to be successful. Not being able to communicate and coordinate with other platforms, commanders and servicemembers renders even the most well trained and highly resourced fighting force ineffective.

How Is DOD Combating DDIL?

DOD seeks to improve its testing capabilities to ensure it can operate in DDIL environments and is tapping GovCons for help. The Army is hosting a Small Business Innovation Research , or SBIR, competition called xTechIgnite with multiple goals, including creating a modeling and simulation environment using Generative AI for its Next Generation Command and Control, or NGC2, system.

NGC2 is the service’s new strategy for a data-centric C2 architecture that would allow real-time access to important data in DDIL environments. White papers were due March 12. The competition has a total prize pool of $400,000, with Phase I awards up to $250,000 each and Direct to Phase II awards up to $2 million each. Final winners will be announced in May with the Phase I or Direct to Phase II proposals submission period taking place June 12–July 9.