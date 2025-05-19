Retired Army Lt. Gen. David Bassett Joins OSS Board

Computing hardware provider One Stop Systems has announced that David Bassett, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant general, is now a member of its board of directors. Gaining a director of Bassett’s industry stature shows OSS pursuit of “significant opportunities” in improving the U.S. Armed Forces’ computing power, Mike Knowles, OSS president and CEO, said in a company press release Thursday.

“His experience managing modernization efforts and ground combat systems programs across the U.S. Army is well aligned with our growth initiatives, including current programs underway to improve the situational awareness of U.S. Army vehicles,” the OSS head noted.

Private Sector Engagements

Bassett’s current private sector engagements include serving as a senior counselor for the Washington D.C.-based consulting firm The Cohen Group. He is also a member of Thales Defense & Security’s board of directors.

In addition, he is a full-time principal in the defense contracting company Acquisition Insight and part-time strategic adviser at Latent AI, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Military Service Record

His experience in government and military service spans over 35 years, with his last stint as director of the Defense Contract Management Agency. He had also previously served as the Army’s program executive officer for Command, Control and Communications–Tactical for more than two years. Bassett’s active Army service covers over 10 years, with his last posting as PEO Ground Combat Systems.

He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering and a master’s degree in computer science from the University of Virginia. He is also a graduate of Army Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, and the Industrial College of the Armed Forces.

The OSS board membership also includes Mike Dumont, a retired U.S. Navy vice admiral. Other current directors include Mike Knowles, Greg Matz and Mitch Herbets.