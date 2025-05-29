Former NWIC Atlantic Director Dana Occhiuzzi Rushing Joins Arch Systems as Defense Innovation VP

Dana Occhiuzzi Rushing recently announced having joined Arch Systems and taking on the role of vice president for Department of Defense growth and innovation – Small Business Innovation Research / Small Business Technology Transfer and defense.

Rushing’s Service at NIWC Atlantic

Rushing previously served at Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic, working with the organization for over 7 years. Her most recent position there was that of director of the Office of Research and Technology Application. In that role, she led the command’s technology transition program.

Private Company Experience

Before joining NIWC Atlantic, Rushing worked for over two years as project manager for IT services and consulting company GRSi. Her past industry experience also includes serving as senior associate at George Consulting and as project analyst at QinetiQ North America.

Rushing holds a Juris Doctor degree from Barry University’s Dwayne O. Andreas School of Law and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Drew University.