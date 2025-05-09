Cyber Executive Orders From Biden Face Uncertain Future Under Trump

Cyber executive orders issued by former President Joe Biden face an uncertain future under President Donald Trump largely due to the bipartisan nature of federal cyber policy and the two presidents’ common perspectives on cyber.

One executive order issued late in Biden’s term has especially important ramifications for GovCon cloud service providers and other technology contractors. Executive Order 14144, “Strengthening and Promoting Innovation in the Nation’s Cybersecurity” and issued on Jan. 16, implements widespread changes to federal cyber programs. These include requiring software developers to provide attestations, or formal statements, and proof that they follow secure federal software creation and delivery practices.

These formal statements must be given to both federal agency customers and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, or CISA, which must review these statements for accuracy. Misstatements could be subject to prosecution under the False Claims Act and other government anti-fraud regulations.

GovCons can get insights directly from federal cyber experts on the future of Biden’s cyber executive orders at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Cyber Summit on May 15. This remarkable conference features fascinating panel discussions about the role of AI in cyber and defending federal networks and intelligence-driven cyber. Tickets are selling fast, get one today!

Similarities in Biden and Trump Cyber Policy

According to the law firm Davis Wright Tremaine, the Biden administration and the first Trump administration had many common perspectives on cybersecurity . But Executive Order 14144 expanded the responsibilities of CISA, which has drawn Trump’s ire, in handling federal cyber efforts.

This may collide with Republican efforts to constrain the agency. Trump, in his FY 2026 budget outline, proposed slashing CISA’s budget by $491 million, or 17percent. The administration wants to refocus CISA on its “core mission” of federal network defense and enhancing the security and resilience of critical infrastructure.

Is US Cybersecurity Policy Bipartisan?

Cybersecurity is largely a bipartisan issue. Biden continued many cyber initiatives from Trump’s first administration, including the “collaborative defense of the digital ecosystem” found in the 2018 National Cyber Strategy . This featured “ Defending Forward ,” a concept of cyber defense where DOD performs out-of-network cyber operations. It also demonstrates DOD moving from restraint in cybersecurity to a more proactive and competitive posture in cyber.

The law and policy journal Just Security suggests the Trump administration has a few options: It may not address Executive Order 14144, it could scrutinize it for changes or it may simply wait for a more thorough review of cyber policy. Whatever it decides, Executive Order 14144 combines assessments of critical cybersecurity problems , offers solutions and boosts public awareness of crucial cyber threats.

The Future of Biden’s Cyber Policy Under Trump

The law firm Covington & Burling said Trump not rescinding Executive Order 14144 on the first day of his second term while rescinding 78 other Biden executive orders, including one focused on AI, perhaps suggests the Trump administration’s willingness to move forward with Biden cyber policies . Meanwhile, the Trump White House declared that it is continually reviewing Biden executive orders and policies, meaning the future of Executive Order 14144 and other Biden cyber executive orders and their policies, remains unclear.

How the EO Applies to GovCons

Executive Order 14144 includes guidance on a variety of topics relevant to GovCons. One of these is commanding the National Institute of Standards and Technology to create bold new guidance on “minimum cybersecurity practices” which could create new baselines for both federal agencies and government contractors.

This guidance must be based on NIST’s evaluation of “common cybersecurity practices and security control outcomes” that are regularly used or suggested across industry sectors and international standards bodies. It must also involve collaboration with academia, the private sector and federal agencies.

Executive Order 14144 also directs NIST, CISA and the General Services Administration to create standards for the secure management of access tokens and cryptographic keys used by cloud service providers. The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, or FedRAMP, must work with NIST and CISA to develop updated FedRAMP requirements based on those standards.