Cubic to Exhibit Quantum-Resistant Encryption Tech at 2025 SOF Week

Cubic will display DTECH Fusion Trust at the 2025 Special Operations Forces Week, which will be held from May 5 to 8 in Tampa, Florida.

Powered by cybersecurity specialist HyperSphere Technologies, DTECH Fusion Trust can be used in various applications, such as body-worn compute platforms, mobile data centers and cloud-native systems, to deliver quantum-resistant encryption, Cubic said Monday.

Remarks About DTECH Fusion Trust

The technology will guarantee the original payload’s confidentiality and integrity “even before the data is written to storage,” according to Anthony Verna, senior vice president and general manager of Cubic DTECH Mission Solutions.

“This marks a pivotal moment showcasing our commitment to providing advanced cybersecurity solutions, representing a significant advancement in safeguarding mission-critical data,” he added.

DTECH Fusion Trust will help advance the mission of protecting data amid attackers’ increasing use of artificial intelligence tools and the approaching threat of quantum computers, explained HyperSphere CEO James DeCesare.

DTECH Fusion Trust Key Features

DTECH Fusion Trust works to secure mission-critical data hosted on various computing systems, including classic large-scale computing machines and AI or quantum computers. It can also restore compromised or deleted data using security requirements approved by the Department of Defense and the National Institute of Standards and Technology. In addition, the technology can create a different encryption key per frame for every object and hide the key in a fourth-dimensional space to eliminate vulnerabilities.