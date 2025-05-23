Cubic Defense Delivers Encrypted Air Combat Training Upgrade for 4th Gen Aircraft

Cubic Defense has delivered the first encrypted Air Combat Maneuvering Instrumentation, or ACMI, upgrade for fourth-generation aircraft to the U.S. Air Force.

Boosting Global Operational Readiness

Cubic said Wednesday that the ACMI upgrade significantly enhances operational readiness and bolsters warfighter proficiency. The modernization, which builds upon a recent Air Force production award, enables seamless interoperability in air combat training for fourth- and fifth-generation aircraft.

Strengthening Military Security

The advanced System Security Upgrade, or SSU, kits are designed to strengthen security by encrypting sensitive maneuvering data for a large portion of the Air Force P5 pod fleet. These advanced kits provide fully interoperable encrypted Time Space Position Information, or TSPI, to the P5 combat training system, or CTS, for fourth-generation platforms. These new capabilities are crucial to safeguarding proprietary materials and reinforcing operational readiness and effectiveness worldwide.

“The ACMI upgrade redefines the future path of the P5 and P6 programs, providing a solid foundation to the advanced training environment,” said Paul Averna , vice president and general manager of advanced training solutions for Cubic Defense.

“Proud to say, our amazing team went above and beyond, exceeded expectations by delivering the first kits ahead of schedule,” he added.