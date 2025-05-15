Cubic Launches Tethys Data Management Platform

Cubic Digital Intelligence has launched Tethys , an artificial intelligence-powered data management platform designed to support defense and intelligence missions.

The company said Wednesday that Tethys expands its suite of defense software tools, including the TAKTICS platform, which was recently enhanced with HawkEye 360 ’s advanced radiofrequency data and analytics.

Paul Sartorius , vice president and general manager at CDI, said, “Tethys answers the evolving challenge of turning raw data into mission-ready intelligence.”

He added, “It streamlines complex workflows, automates processing, and ensures data gets where and when it’s needed most.”

Platform Features

Based on Kubernetes, Tethys offers centralized AI or machine learning model management, seamless integration of diverse intelligence data, virtualized access to distributed sources and rapid three-click access to critical information.

Its interface provides full visibility into data pipelines and supports continuous operations through updates that do not interrupt mission performance.