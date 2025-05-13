Cubic & HawkEye 360 Partner to Boost Tactical GEOINT Platform

Cubic Digital Intelligence has integrated HawkEye 360 ’s advanced radiofrequency data and analytics into its Tactical Assault Kit – Timely Imagery Content Service , or TAKTICS, platform.

Partnership Details

HawkEye 360’s space-based RF geolocation data enhances land and maritime situational awareness and now integrates with TAKTICS for daily threat detection updates, CDI said Monday.

The integration enables TAKTICS to offer more detailed insights through a single platform, using RF signal detections to boost intelligence.

Paul Sartorius , vice president and general manager at CDI, commented, “By adding these advanced RF analytics to TAKTICS, we’re giving users the ability to act faster, with greater precision and context.”

About TAKTICS

TAKTICS is a secure, web-based platform that works to provide geospatial intelligence to users in low-bandwidth or time-sensitive environments. It supports better awareness, mission planning and execution at the tactical edge.