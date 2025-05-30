CTC to Support Marine Corps, DLA Under 3 Contract Options

Concurrent Technologies Corp. has secured two contract options from the U.S. Marine Corps and another from the Defense Logistics Agency to support energy resilience, cybersecurity and metal casting production efforts.

Enhancing Marine Corps Energy Resilience

CTC said Friday it will help USMC improve energy resilience across its headquarters and installations under an option year of a previously awarded contract.

The option year awarded by Marine Corps Installation Command, or MCICOM, also includes additional modification funding to support the service branch’s utilities infrastructure modernization projects.

Under this award, CTC will continue to work with subcontractors Sain Engineering Associates, SKJ and Barbaricum to provide technical and analytical support services to help the Marine Corps generate, distribute and manage energy infrastructure in support of warfighters’ mission requirements.

“CTC is committed to developing innovative solutions to ensure that Marine Corps installations are always ready when needed,” said Ed Sheehan, president and CEO of CTC. “We are honored to have the opportunity to help MCICOM achieve its mission.”

Strengthening Cybersecurity of Marine Corps Control Systems

CTC will work with Risk Mitigation Consulting and other industry partners to continue providing cyber, policy, community of practice and architecture support for MCICOM under the fourth option year of the Facility Related Controls Systems, or FRCS, programmatic support contract.

Work under this contract modification will advance the traceability of efforts to build, transmit, store, and use FRCS data to develop trends and generate cost savings.

Sheehan noted that it is a strategic imperative to ensure the security of operational technology and control systems that support military installations.

“We appreciate the opportunity to continue delivering advanced programmatic support, enhanced system resilience, and providing specialized training that equips Marine Corps personnel to defend critical infrastructure against evolving cyber and physical threats,” the chief executive added.

The contract’s third option year was awarded in 2024.

The Marine Corps FRCS program consists of more than 350 energy, utilities, electronic security, fire and life safety and other networked systems used to operate an installation.

Producing Obsolete Metal Castings Using 3D Printing Technology

CTC will continue working with Desktop Metal’s ExOne Operating subsidiary, DLA and metal casting foundries to further investigate the use of 3D-printed sand-casting mold technology to produce obsolete critical metal castings for the Department of Defense under the first option period of a previously awarded DLA contract.

Under the $4.3 million option period, the company will demonstrate the use of 3D-printed sand-casting molds to facilitate the production of metal castings that have become difficult to source due to the unavailability of original patterns, designs or manufacturers.

“CTC’s decades of expertise in developing metalworking solutions, combined with the strengths of our key partners, were critical differentiators for this effort,” said Sheehan. “Together, we will deliver a robust and reliable solution to help the government produce hard-to-source castings.”

The DLA contract, which was awarded in 2022, has a one-year base term valued at $4.6 million and four option years that, if the agency exercises all options, could raise the contract’s ceiling to approximately $15 million.