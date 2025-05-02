Cloudera’s Rob Carey: Agencies Should Prioritize Cybersecurity for Government AI Initiatives

Rob Carey, president of Cloudera Government Solutions, highlighted the need for government agencies to prioritize cybersecurity as they advance the adoption of artificial intelligence systems, which rely on trustworthy data.

“Without robust cybersecurity frameworks in place, government agencies — and private sector companies, as well — risk using inaccurate or even biased data, which can undermine AI’s effectiveness and lead to unintended and potentially harmful consequences,” Carey, a previous Wash100 awardee, wrote in a commentary published Thursday on Federal News Network.

Facilitating AI Implementation Through Data Lakehouses

In this piece, the Cloudera executive explained how modern IT architectures like open data lakehouses facilitate the adoption of secure AI tools by integrating siloed data.

Carey noted that data lakehouses could support government AI initiatives by enabling agencies to simplify data discovery and consumption, run AI models in secure environments to mitigate cyber risks and accelerate AI production times.

Cybersecurity: A Prerequisite for AI Investments

Carey called on federal agencies to make cybersecurity a top budget priority as they accelerate the deployment of AI tools.

The former Department of Defense principal deputy chief information officer cited the adoption of zero-trust architectures as a way to protect sensitive government data from breaches and other cyber risks that could compromise AI-driven operations.

“Ultimately, cybersecurity is no longer just a defense mechanism — it’s the foundation for scalable, responsible and trustworthy AI,” he noted.

“By investing in robust cyber defenses and modern architectures, federal agencies can maximize their AI return on investment while safeguarding the critical systems that underpin government operations,” Carey added.

