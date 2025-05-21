Certes Partners With Carahsoft to Deliver Quantum-Safe Data Encryption Tool to Public Sector

Security technology solutions Certes will bring its data protection tool to the public sector through a partnership with Carahsoft.

Certes Data Protection and Risk Mitigation goes beyond traditional network security, protecting critical information from quantum threats and continuing to secure data in case of a breach, Carahsoft said Tuesday.

DPRM offers quantum-safe data encryption that adheres to the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s post-quantum encryption standards and policy-based access controls and data segmentation.

Dan Panesar, chief revenue officer at Certes, said that, unlike traditional security models focusing on protecting the network perimeter, DPRM prioritizes data security because attackers are not trying to steal the network, but the data itself. Through the partnership with Carahsoft, government agencies can access “a security solution that ensures data remains protected, untampered and useless to attackers, even in the event of a breach,” he added.

Protection Against Ransomware

Carahsoft will deliver DPRM through its reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services and The Quilt contracts.

“With the addition of Certes to our cybersecurity portfolio, Carahsoft and our resellers are now able to provide Public Sector organizations with a next-generation approach to data protection,” said Steve Jacyna, director of innovative cybersecurity solutions at Carahsoft.

“Certes’ DPRM solution aligns with Zero Trust initiatives and evolving Government security mandates, helping agencies secure their data against ransomware and advanced cyberattacks,” Jacyna added.