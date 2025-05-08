in Artificial Intelligence, DOD, News, Technology

Carahsoft to Serve as Public Sector Distributor for Clearspeed Voice Analytics Technology

Clearspeed has entered into a distribution partnership with Carahsoft to bring voice analytics technology to the public sector.

Powered by artificial intelligence, Clearspeed’s offering works to enable accurate screening of foreign soldiers working with U.S. and allied forces to reduce insider threat concerns, Carahsoft said Tuesday.

The product, which was tested and evaluated by the U.S. Special Operations Command, could help accelerate security clearances and minimize fraud through AI-enabled analysis of voice responses to simple and direct questions of consequence, Carahsoft added.

Serving as Clearspeed’s Public Sector Distributor

Carahsoft will deliver the voice analytics technology through its reseller partners and contract vehicles, including NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System, OMNIA Partners, and E&I Cooperative Services and The Quilt contracts.

“With the addition of Clearspeed to our offerings, Carahsoft and its reseller partners are now able to provide Government agencies with new AI-driven voice analytics technology that can augment their approach to risk assessment and quickly identify individual risk in the moment,” said Alex Whitworth, sales director at Carahsoft.

“Clearspeed’s approach complements our AI and Emerging Technologies portfolio, enabling our Public Sector customers to make better, faster security decisions at scale,” he added.

Written by Kristen Smith

