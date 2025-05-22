Carahsoft to Serve as Orbit Analytics’ Master Government Aggregator

Carahsoft Technology will serve as the master government aggregator for Orbit Analytics’ services. Carahsoft announced Monday its partnership with Orbit Analytics to support operations and mission execution across agencies.

According to Rupesh Sharma, co-founder and CEO of Orbit Analytics, the partnership will boost his company’s presence in the public sector.

“Government agencies require robust, scalable and secure data analytics solutions to manage their vast amounts of information effectively,” the executive stated. “By working with Carahsoft and its resellers, we ensure agencies have the tools they need to transform data into meaningful insights.”

What Orbit Analytics Offers

Orbit Analytics is an Oracle Independent Software Vendor. The company assists organizations with boosting efficiency through implementing automation and reducing implementation or IT overhead costs while supporting scalability through its low- to no-code approach.

The firm also supports decision makers by providing predictive modeling, scenario analysis and geospatial visualization tools.

“As data-driven decision-making continues to be a priority for Government agencies, Orbit Analytics’ platform provides an essential tool to enhance transparency, improve efficiencies and support mission-critical initiatives,” commented Lacey Wean, sales director for Oracle solutions at Carahsoft.

Carahsoft will make Orbit Analytics products available through its reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, IT Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.