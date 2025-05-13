Carahsoft’s Mike Adams Provides Highlights From National Lab Tech Summit

Representatives from national laboratories across the United States showcased advancements in artificial intelligence, high-performance computing cybersecurity, automation and cloud migration at the recent National Laboratories Information Technology Summit. In a blog post published Friday, Mike Adams, senior sales director and artificial intelligence and big data solutions leader at Carahsoft, identified the top themes and technologies at NLIT 2025.

National Labs Utilizing AI

AI is one of the top topics during the event, with representatives from Los Alamos National Laboratory, Sandia National Laboratories and Argonne National Laboratory discussing separate efforts to implement the technology to support different missions.

Los Alamos, for instance, discussed the establishment of the National Security AI Office and the deployment of the Venado AI supercomputer. Meanwhile, Sandia revealed that it has adopted vibe coding, which utilizes AI to generate code based on a function that the developer needs.

Argonne also showcased Argo, its generative AI tool that integrates OpenAI models. According to the Illinois-based lab, future enhancements will enable Argo to summarize and analyze uploaded documents, adjust response styles based on required tone, integrate knowledge and internal documents specific to Argonne, and deploy GPU resources on-site to power open-source LLMs.

In addition, national laboratories discussed the use of AI-powered automated response systems that can detect and immediately counter risks.

Cybersecurity Principles for Software Development

During the “From DevOps to DevSecOps: ASC DSO at Sandia’s Journey toward Secure Software” session, Stuart Baxley, a Senior Research & Development Computer Scientist from Sandia, discussed how the Albuquerque, New Mexico-based lab has implemented automation and continuous monitoring tools for early threat detection and remediation.

Sandia also encouraged the application of the DevSecOps approach at every stage of the software development process and key security practices Software Bill of Materials to ensure resilience against cyberthreats.

Enhanced Efficiency Through Cloud Migration

Meanwhile, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory representatives discussed the benefits of cloud. The Berkeley, California-based facility uses Amazon Web Services to improve data availability, accessibility and scalability.

According to representatives from the lab, cloud also led to improved collaboration, encryption and data security, high-performance computing and AI-driven research.

Improving Data Management

Oak Ridge National Laboratory advocated for a more holistic approach to data management as datasets across all national laboratories grow in size and complexity. ORNL said no one tool can address specific needs of national laboratories. Instead, organizations across government must focus on strengthening data transfer and adot strategies for improving data mobility and accessibility.