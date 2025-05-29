Carahsoft to Provide Government Access to AI-Powered Analytic Platform

Carahsoft Technology will provide Cypher’s Guided Heuristic On-prem Support and Troubleshooting, or GHOST, platform, an artificial intelligence-powered analytic tool designed for critical missions, to government agencies through a new partnership agreement.

Advancing AI and Analytics in Government

Steve Jacyna , a director at Carahsoft, said in a statement Wednesday, “Through this partnership, Carahsoft and our resellers can bring advanced AI and analytics capabilities to the Public Sector, helping agencies navigate complexities, accelerate decision-making and drive mission success.”

“Government agencies are navigating increasingly complex data environments, and having the right tools to process and analyze information efficiently is essential,” Jacyna noted.

Agencies can access the platform through Carahsoft’s resellers, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, The Interlocal Purchasing System, OMNIA Partners and E&I Cooperative Services Contracts.

GHOST’s Capabilities

The scalable platform streamlines compliance and policy management by automating document reviews, while ensuring regulatory adherence.

It integrates classified and unclassified data to deliver real-time insights using large language models and advanced analytics as well as supports mission planning and military decision-making by rapidly analyzing data to develop and assess strategic options.