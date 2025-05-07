Carahsoft to Offer Allocore Platform to Government Agencies

Carahsoft Technology has partnered with Allocore to serve as the master government aggregator for Allocore’s secure and unified platform for government loans, grants and fraud prevention .

Marc Tate, executive vice president of sales at Allocore, said in a statement Tuesday, “Together, we aim to empower agencies with the tools needed to streamline operations, enhance transparency, modernize systems and deliver greater value to their stakeholders.”

He added, “This partnership represents a significant opportunity to expand our reach and impact, ensuring our platform is accessible to all customers who need it.”

About Allocore’s Platform

The cloud-based platform uses artificial intelligence to offer a complete set of services, including loan processing, grant management and fraud detection, to help government agencies make fast and accurate financial decisions.

Steve Jacyna , director of innovative cybersecurity solutions at Carahsoft, said the “platform offers increased operability and capability, providing streamlined financial software technology for Government agencies.”

The platform will be available via Carahsoft’s reseller partners, GSA Schedule, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System and OMNIA Partners contracts.