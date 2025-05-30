Carahsoft to Serve as Master Government Aggregator for Accrete AI Subsidiary

Carahsoft Technology will serve as master government aggregator for Accrete AI Government ’s Knowledge Engine offering, an AI-powered platform that detects weaponized social media narratives and foreign ownership, control and influence in supply chains.

Bolstering Supply Chain Security

Michael Adams , senior sales director at Carahsoft, said in a statement Thursday, “Accrete’s unique AI capabilities complement our portfolio and address the growing need for advanced analytical tools within the public sector.”

He added, “As agencies face increasingly complex challenges in both supply chain security and social media intelligence, these solutions, available through our reseller partners, provide the insights necessary to make informed decisions and enhance operational effectiveness.”

Agencies can access the platform through Carahsoft’s reseller partners, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

About the AI Knowledge Engine Platform

The platform is a comprehensive system that converts scattered data into usable insights using advanced semantic analysis, flexible ontologies and autonomous AI agents.

AI agents, like Argus, support government missions by capturing analyst expertise to uncover FOCI risks in supply chains. It analyzes large data sets and instantly produces sourced intelligence reports, including real-time insights from social media.