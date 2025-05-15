in Executive Moves, News

Aretum Names Brian Johnson as Air Force & Army Business Development Director

Brian Johnson
Government technology support services provider Aretum has appointed Brian Johnson, who has over 30 years of federal customer relations experience, as business development director for the U.S. Air Force and Army sectors.

Johnson’s “mission-first mindset” is a vital addition to Aretum’s team, Sean DuGuay, the company’s chief growth officer, said in a company announcement Wednesday.

“His deep understanding of defense acquisition strategies and proven ability to lead high-priority pursuits will enhance our ability to deliver innovative, high-impact solutions to our [Department of Defense] partners,” DuGuay added.

GSA Vehicle Experience 

As business development director, Johnson will head Aretum’s capture and proposal teams on securing defense contracts. He brings into the role over 11 years of direct business development and proposal management experience in the General Services Administration’s Federal Systems Integration and Management Center, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Immediately before joining Aretum, he has been providing business development and proposal management services to Affiniti Global since January 2022. Johnson also had a stint of over 11 years at CACI international where he served last as strategic senior proposal development manager.

Written by Arthur McMiler

