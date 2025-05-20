Brett Hamilton Assumes CEO Role at Microelectronics Consultancy Firm

Brett Hamilton, a seasoned technical adviser with Department of Defense and commercial sector experience, has taken on the role of CEO of Hamilton Microelectronics Consulting.

Sharing his start on the position in a LinkedIn post Friday, Hamilton conveyed excitement about the opportunity to “to help bridge the gap between national security needs and microelectronics innovation.”

“I’m especially passionate about accelerating the adoption of emerging microelectronics technologies for critical DOD application and national infrastructure,” Hamilton added.

Work Experience With Applied Research Institute

He brings to Hamilton Microelectronics Consulting his immediate past experience as senior vice president of microelectronics and advanced technology strategy at the Applied Research Institute, according to his LinkedIn profile.

During his stint of over two years at the Bloomington, Indiana-based ARI, Hamilton served as chief technology officer of the Silicon Crossroads Microelectronic Commons Hub. In this capacity, he provided technical strategy leadership and pursued the development of advanced microelectronic capabilities through partnerships in the commercial and defense sectors.

Work Experience at NSWC Crane & DOD

Hamilton also served for more 22 years at the Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division, where his roles included functions as senior scientific technical manager and as chief engineer for trusted microelectronics. For a couple of years, he also worked concurrently at the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering as deputy principal director for microelectronics at the office of deputy CTO for critical technologies. While with the OUSD R&E, Hamilton served as one of the resource persons in a panel discussion during the June 2022 ExecutiveBiz Events’ Microelectronics Forum.