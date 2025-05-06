Booz Allen to Use Modelpoint Tool for NGA GEOINT Contracts Worth $490M in Total

Booz Allen Hamilton will use its Modelpoint data science and analytics environment for work under the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency’s Luno A and B contracts, for which the company had secured spots. The two indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts come with a maximum total value of $490 million and a five-year ordering timeframe for each, the company said Monday.

Luno Contract Requirements

NGA announced its selection of 10 vendors for Luno A in September 2024 and 13 contractors for Luno B in January 2025. In addition to Booz Allen, other companies chosen for both Luno A and B include Airbus U.S. Space & Defense, BlackSky Geospatial Solutions, BlueHalo, CACI International, Electromagnetic Systems, Maxar, NV5 Geospatial, Royce Geospatial Consultants and Ursa Space Systems.

The Luno contracts focus on supplying commercial satellite imagery and data analytics for national security missions. The contracts also support the NGA’s efforts to apply artificial intelligence to GEOINT analyses concerning global economic, environmental and geopolitical interests.

Booz Allen said it will offer in Luno A and B its expertise in developing automated strategies for users to pinpoint and monitor observable features and patterns through commercially available imagery and other input.

Remarks by Booz Allen Executives

“We’re focused on delivering high-impact solutions at unmatched speed and scale, empowering our clients to make informed decisions and address their evolving data needs with greater agility and precision,” said Paul Chi, executive vice president in Booz Allen’s national security business.

Rebecca McCall, a senior vice president in the same Booz Allen unit, added that the company’s continuing technology investments, including funding for automation, generative AI and cloud technologies, not only drives innovation but also advances the GEOINT enterprise.

“Luno A and B will enable the GEOINT community to enhance its missions with insights and outcomes, rather than just with data or expertise, providing the firm with an opportunity to incorporate non-labor-based revenue models,” McCall commented.