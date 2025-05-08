Booz Allen Hamilton Books $84M Air Force Software & Hardware Prototype Contract

The Air Force Research Laboratory has issued an $84 million task order to Booz Allen Hamilton for prototyping and reports on Vanish software and hardware.

The company’s work on the cost-plus-fixed-fee task order will address various requirements, including weapon information system development, acquisition, engineering, integration and transitioning, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.

Potential Five-Year Work Performance

Work will be carried out in McLean, Virginia, with expected completion by May 6, 2030.

Booz Allen’s ongoing AFRL engagements include a spot on the multi-award contract for the U.S. Air Force program called GARDEM, short for Global Application Research, Development, Engineering and Maintenance, valued a potential $427 million over a seven-year period.

Tasks under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity GARDEM contract include research, development, integration, testing, modification, demonstration, deployment, maintenance and enhancement work.

