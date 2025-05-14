ATX Defense Partners With Carahsoft to Deliver CMMC Space Platform to Public Sector

ATX Defense, an authorized Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification third-party assessor organization, will bring its CMMC Space platform to the public sector through a strategic partnership with Carahsoft.

As the master government aggregator for ATX Defense, the CMMC Space platform will be delivered to government agencies through reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V and National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint contracts, Carahsoft said Tuesday.

Meeting CMMC Requirements to Protect Sensitive Data

CMMC Space is designed to help public sector contractors comply with the CMMC framework. The platform features automated workflows to enhance efficiency and a secure environment for handling sensitive controlled unclassified information, incorporates Google Workspace to facilitate collaboration between government agencies and contractors, and offers a more affordable alternative to traditional infrastructure.

Tools that assist with framework compliance and strengthen defensive capabilities are crucial to government agencies as the Defense Industrial Base faces increasingly sophisticated cybersecurity attacks, said Harjeet Khalsa, federal sales director for Google Cloud at Carahsoft. “ATX Defense’s CMMC Space platform is a valuable addition to our portfolio, and Carahsoft and its reseller partners are pleased to offer a scalable, secure environment for Government agencies to meet compliance requirements, drive operational excellence and safeguard critical assets.”