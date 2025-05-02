Arthur Mabbett Appointed North Wind CEO

Arthur Mabbett , a veteran aerospace and defense executive with 25 years of experience in the government and private sector, has been named the new CEO of North Wind .

The independent supplier of hypersonic test infrastructure, systems and services said Thursday Mabbett will lead the company in its commitment to advancing the United States’ aerospace ground testing infrastructure while delivering advanced technologies such as subsonic to hypersonic aerodynamic, aerothermal and aero-propulsion testing systems. He will work closely with Steve Cook and David Meier, North Wind’s executive chairman and president, respectively, to drive the company’s strategic growth.

Who Is Arthur Mabbett?

Mabbett comes to North Wind after five years at Leidos , where he served as senior vice president and business area manager of the Leidos Innovations Center. He was also with Raytheon , where he was the founding director of both advanced high-speed weapons and advanced technology.

Before joining the private sector, Mabbett spent over five years at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency as director of the LRASM deployment office and program manager of the tactical technology office. He also served as program manager at the Office of Naval Research and Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division. Before that, the North Wind CEO served as an aerospace engineer at Honeywell Aerospace .

“We’re thrilled to welcome Artie to North Wind as we continue to progress with urgency on critical projects in service of our customers and key priorities for the United States. Artie’s deep domain expertise and proven track record advancing leading-edge aerospace systems aligns perfectly with our mission and ambitions,” said Cook.