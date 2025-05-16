ARKA Receives Army Delivery Order to Deliver Laser Warning Tech

Danbury Mission Technologies, an ARKA Group company, has secured a new delivery order on its $136 million contract from the U.S. Army to deliver AN/VVR-4 Laser Detecting Systems, or LDS.

Under the five-year indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the Army Contracting Command, the LDS will be supplied for installation on the service’s fleet of ground vehicles, Danbury said Wednesday. The company will also provide test hardware and support services as part of the deal.

Enhancing US Warfighters’ Survivability

The new award will ensure that U.S. warfighters will use advanced technologies for enhanced survivability, according to ARKA Defense Systems Director George McGovern. “The laser warning products that ARKA provides protect our warfighter, save lives and create a significant advantage over our nation’s adversaries,” he explained.

The LDS is built to improve detection and increase combat personnel’s survivability in the battlefield. The system is part of ARKA’s product catalog, which includes optical technologies, radar and sensor technologies, information processing and analytics, and communication capabilities, that supports U.S. warfighters and decision-makers.

IDIQ Awarded in December 2023

In December 2023, the Army tapped Danbury to provide the systems, which include 510 laser detecting sets and 40 laser diode pulsers. The contract also requires the company to test and install the laser warning technology and perform 38,350 hours of support services.