Amentum Opens Nuclear Center in Tennessee

Amentum has opened a new facility in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, which will serve as a central hub for nuclear engineering, operations and expertise.

The company said Thursday that the Nuclear Center of Excellence will focus on advancing large- and small-scale nuclear power projects by drawing on its global experience in the nuclear sector.

Driving Innovation and Collaboration

The center will support the development of advanced technologies suited to the complexity of nuclear systems, including artificial intelligence, automation, safety and cybersecurity.

It will also collaborate with government agencies and industry partners to share knowledge, foster innovation and enhance the modernization and maintenance of nuclear infrastructure.

Advancing U.S. Energy and Security Goals

The center supports Amentum’s broader mission to deliver nuclear capabilities that enable large-scale energy production, support advanced energy technologies and reinforce national security.