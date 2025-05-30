in News

Alpha Omega Achieves CMMI Maturity Level 5 Certification

Digital transformation services provider Alpha Omega has achieved Maturity Level 5, the highest rating under ISACA’s Capability Maturity Model Integration for Development and Services.

The Vienna, Virginia-based company said Thursday the appraisal highlights its strong focus on efficient processes, innovation and delivery of high-quality services and confirms its disciplined approach and commitment to accuracy, accountability and ongoing improvement.

Michelle Traxel, vice president for customer success and delivery at Alpha Omega, commented, “Achieving these high maturity ratings demonstrates our ability to execute large-scale, complex projects on time, within budget, and with clear and predictable results.”

She added, “They reinforce our role as a trusted partner in driving digital transformation and advancing mission success.” 

About CMMI Maturity Level 5

CMMI is an internationally recognized model for enhancing software and systems development. Level 5, known as the “optimizing” level, means the organization uses data to continually refine its processes, aligning improvements with business goals and performance needs.

Written by Kacey Roberts

