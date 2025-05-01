Alpha Omega CEO Announced as Entrepreneur of the Year Mid-Atlantic Award Finalist

Ernst & Young has named Gautam Ijoor, CEO of Alpha Omega and a 2025 Wash100 winner, as a finalist in its Entrepreneur of the Year 2025 Mid-Atlantic Award. In a statement published Monday, Ijoor said he had adopted the pursuit of continuous improvement as his personal mantra and thanked the entrepreneurial community for the opportunity to “learn and mentor fellow businesspeople.”

“We know that supporting business and investing in technologies that serve our government and build the next generation of innovators and thinkers is essential to the nation’s continued leadership and security,” Ijoor said, adding, “Alpha Omega’s mission is to impact how we serve the U.S. and its citizens, collaborating with agencies that affect people’s daily lives, from ensuring American food security and legal immigration, to combating public health challenges.”

Entrepreneur of the Year Award

Since it was founded in 1986, the Entrepreneur of the Year Award has celebrated the achievements of over 11,000 business leaders in the United States and nearly 60 other countries globally.

Ijoor and 36 other finalists were selected for demonstrating entrepreneurial spirit, driving growth and creating lasting impact in building long-term value. Regional winners will be announced on June 18 during an event in Washington, D.C. Meanwhile, the Entrepreneur of the Year National Award recipient will be determined at the annual Strategic Growth Forum in November.

About Alpha Omega

Headquartered in Vienna, Virginia, Alpha Omega provides digital modernization, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity in support of federal agency missions. From a startup in 2016, Alpha Omega has grown to become a $140 million per year information technology company.

The company in recent months acquired Macro Solutions, a company providing AI-driven code modernization, and SeKON, which supports defense and civilian agencies.