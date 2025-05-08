AIT Books Potential $105M Navy Contract for Ship Maintenance Support

Emblem of the United States Navy by the U.S. Navy, Licensed under Public domain

The U.S. Navy has awarded Advanced Integrated Technologies a $16.3 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for ship maintenance support services.

Under the agreement, AIT will provide management, technical services, labor, material and equipment to accomplish depot-level repairs and alterations, troubleshooting, maintenance, installation and removal of main and auxiliary, hull, mechanical, and electrical equipment and systems onboard Navy ships or other military vessels, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.

Navy Contract Details

The IDIQ’s work requirements will be performed within a 50-mile radius of Norfolk, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of May 9, 2026. If all contract options are exercised, work will continue until May 9, 2030, and will bring the agreement’s total value to $105.2 million. The Navy will obligate a minimum guarantee of $5,000 from its 2025 operations and maintenance funds that will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The government competitively procured the contract as a small business set-aside through the System for Award Management website and received 11 proposals. The Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center in Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

About AIT

Virginia-based AIT is a certified woman-owned small business that boasts production capabilities to support a full spectrum of repair, overhaul, alteration, and maintenance for every shipboard system. The company employs procedures and processes that are ISO 9001-2008 compliant and operates Norfolk facilities that can meet any industrial requirement.