Airbus U.S. Space & Defense to Adopt Shield AI Software in Unmanned Aerial Logistics Connector

Shield AI is collaborating with Airbus U.S. Space & Defense to integrate its Hivemind autonomy software into an unmanned variant of the Airbus UH-72 Lakota helicopter. Airbus U.S. Space & Defense Chairman and CEO Robert Geckle, a Wash100 awardee, said in a company statement Wednesday that the Lakota platform is now ready for unmanned operations support in austere environments.

“Pairing our aircraft with next-generation autonomy software opens new mission possibilities for the warfighter and allied forces worldwide,” Geckle added.

The autonomous Lakota variant, called Airbus MQ-72C Logistics Connector, is geared for expanded capabilities on wide-ranging missions, including operations under the U.S. Marine Corps’ Aerial Logistics Connector, or ALC, program.

Autonomy Tests and Demonstrations

The partnership calls for tests and demonstrations of Hivemind autonomy through Airbus’ Helionix system.

Ryan Tseng, who currently serves as Shield AI CEO but is set to transition to the role of president, described Hivemind’s integration into the Lakota variant as a “key step” toward scalable and resilient uncrewed logistics operations for future battlefields.

“Airbus is a world-class partner with a strong track record of delivering reliable systems for the warfighter,” the Shied AI executive commented.

Selection for Marine Corps ALC Program

The unmanned Lakota variant was selected in the first phase of the Marines’ ALC program in May 2024, and the company conducted a demo in October on the Lakota helicopter’s capability to transport specialized cargo.