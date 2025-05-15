Airbus US Space & Defense, L3Harris Enter Into Systems Integration Partnership for MQ-72C Logistics Connector

Airbus U.S. Space & Defense and L3Harris Technologies have partnered to use the latter’s system integration capabilities on Airbus MQ-72C, an unmanned aerial logistics connector.

Airbus U.S. said Wednesday the partnership will allow it to use L3Harris’ digital backbone with integrated command and control nodes and enable the U.S. Marine Corps to further develop its mission sets over the next several years.

“Our MQ-72C platform is capable of supporting the warfighter on a range of unmanned operations that will support the future fight,” said Robert Geckle, chairman and CEO of Airbus U.S. Space & Defense.

“Partnering with a proven systems integrator opens the aperture on what our aircraft can do operationally in contested and austere environments,” added Geckle, a previous Wash100 awardee.

Airbus U.S. Space & Defense is kicking off year two of the Aerial Logistics Connector Middle Tier of Acquisition Rapid Prototyping Program, which seeks to provide aircraft prototypes for the military branch to help it demonstrate capabilities to the warfighter through operational experiments and demonstrations.

What Is the Airbus MQ-72C Logistics Connector?

Airbus MQ-72C is an unmanned variant of the UH-72 Lakota helicopter designed to support the Marines by providing logistics support for expeditionary advanced base operations.

The logistics connector can transport standard containers, ordnance and other key cargo and has demonstrated operational readiness in demanding conditions.