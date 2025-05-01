Air Force Awards $238M Contract to 12 Organizations for Rapid Satellite Acquisition

The U.S. Air Force awarded a potential $237.6 million contract to 12 organizations for the rapid acquisition of satellites.
Contract Scope
The Department of Defense said Wednesday indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-reimbursement, firm-fixed-price contract aims to streamline the process of satellite development and procurement. The multiple award contract also includes payload integration, launch services, on-orbit support and anomaly detection.
The contractors selected for the project include:
- Axient
- Blue Canyon Technologies
- General Atomics
- Lockheed Martin
- Loft Orbital Federal
- Lynk Global
- Orbit Systems
- Spire Global Subsidiary
- Turion Space
- Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems
- Utah State University Space Dynamics Lab
- York Space Systems
Contract work will occur in multiple locations within the contiguous United States. The contract is set to be completed by April 2035. These contracts were competitively acquired, with 21 offers submitted.
The Space Systems Command Innovation and Prototyping Delta at the Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque, New Mexico, will obligate an initial $100,000 from fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation funds at the time of award.
