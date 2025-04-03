Nightwing Appoints Yvonne Vervaet as Chief Growth Officer

Nightwing has named Yvonne Vervaet , former chief growth officer at Acclaim Technical Services , to the same role at the intelligence services firm.

Vervaet will lead strategic vision, business development and expansion of capabilities across the intelligence community, federal civilian, defense department and commercial markets, Nightwing said Wednesday.

Commenting on her new position, Vervaet said, “Our customers are facing new demands and I know that with Nightwing’s experience, adaptability, and technical expertise, we are well positioned to help them stay ahead of increasingly complex threats. I’m thrilled to be part of this mission.”

Yvonne Vervaet’s Experience

Before her stint at Acclaim Technical Services, Vervaet served as senior vice president for growth and capabilities and chief growth officer at ManTech .

Her previous roles include chief operating officer at SC3/Cipher and VP of business development and operations at SpecTal, later acquired by BAE Systems .