WipeOS, Carahsoft Partner to Offer Data Sanitization

WipeOS and Carahsoft Technology have collaborated to offer advanced data erasure technology to the public sector and health organizations.

WipeOS said Wednesday Carahsoft will serve as the master government aggregator and make the former’s secure data sanitization offerings accessible through the latter’s reseller partners and OMNIA Partners and E&I Cooperative Services contract vehicles.

Enhancing Data Sanitization

The WipeOS enterprise data sanitization technology utilizes a single 1U rack appliance that enhances the wiping capabilities of data centers. This simplified yet secure approach can be integrated into existing network infrastructure and erase data of any workstation or server without expensive licensing requirements, extra hardware or complicated configurations.

The technology features network-based data sanitization, ensuring sensitive information is safeguarded. It is capable of automatically gathering storage drive information and conducting self-monitoring, analysis and reporting technology, or SMART, diagnostics to determine the drive’s health.

The WipeOS technology features configurable 1/3/7-pass wiping options that meet the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA, and other regulatory requirements. Furthermore, the service can track drive hours to enable asset valuation and access a secure online portal for certificates of destruction. It also enables departments to target storage devices and streamline the process for simultaneous wiping of multiple assets.

“WipeOS’s enterprise-grade data sanitization technology is a powerful addition to our cybersecurity portfolio,” said Tim Boltz , sales director at Carahsoft. “Their automation platform doesn’t just meet compliance standards – it establishes new benchmarks while dramatically reducing implementation time. The intuitive design delivers enterprise-level security with consumer-grade simplicity, precisely what our public sector and healthcare customers require,” he added.

“Public Sector organizations and healthcare facilities need reliable, efficient solutions for secure data sanitization that meet strict compliance requirements, including HIPAA, while maximizing the value of IT assets,” said Jordan Randall, chief operating officer of WipeOS.