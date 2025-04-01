Ask Sage, weElevateIT Partner to Deliver GenAI Capabilities for Defense

IT services provider weElevateIT has entered into a strategic partnership with generative artificial intelligence platform Ask Sage to deliver advanced capabilities to the defense sector. The partnership aims to utilize AI as a force multiplier and improve organizational efficiency, said weElevateIT Monday.

Generative AI for Defense

Under the partnership, weElevateIT will integrate the Ask Sage generative AI to address simple to complex tasks, ranging from financial audit and business operations to warfighter support. Founded by Brian Jacobs, an Army senior civilian leader with 15 years of service, weElevateIT develops automation tools for defense organizations.

“We are thrilled to partner with Ask Sage to unlock the value of generative AI for the Department of Defense and military services,” said Jacobs, who also serve as weElevateIT CEO. “This collaboration will enable us to streamline policies, accelerate financial audits, and improve processes at every echelon, ultimately driving efficiency and mission outcomes at the strategic, operational and tactical levels.”

The Ask Sage genAI platform has Impact Level 5 authorization from the Department of Defense, ensuring that the advanced technology can handle controlled unclassified information and other highly sensitive data. It also has a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program high authorization to operate.

“Collaborations like these enable us to drive innovation and efficiency across sectors, ensuring that our technology serves as a catalyst for transformative outcomes,” Ask Sage CEO Nicolas Chaillan commented.

