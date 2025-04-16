Voltron Data, Carahsoft Bring Data Infrastructure Tech to Public Sector

Voltron Data , a company specializing in large-scale data analytics and artificial intelligence workloads, has partnered with Carahsoft Technology to bring advanced data infrastructure technology to the public sector.

Carahsoft said Tuesday it will provide federal agencies access to Voltron Data’s Theseus. As the Master Government Aggregator, Carahsoft will leverage its reseller partners and contract vehicles, particularly the NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, The Interlocal Purchasing System, OMNIA Partners and E&I Cooperative Services Contract.

Enhancing Data Capabilities with Theseus

Theseus is a high-performance computing technology designed to enhance data processing across various environments using accelerated hardware like graphics processing units and high-speed networking. It significantly reduces the time to process data, enabling agencies to make swift decisions. This is particularly necessary for agencies tasked with massive datasets or critical workloads like cybersecurity, geospatial analytics and operational monitoring.

The platform, which adheres to federal regulations, comes with built-in support for rapid AI and machine learning development and real-time data integration. It streamlines operations by integrating analytics and AI on a single infrastructure, which boosts energy efficiency and lessens the physical data center footprint.

“Voltron Data’s innovative approach to data infrastructure and AI acceleration is a game-changer for agencies modernizing their IT environments,” said Michael Adams , program executive for AI solutions at Carahsoft.