Viasat to Integrate Telesat LEO Capacity Into Multi-Orbit Network

Viasat has signed an agreement with Telesat to integrate the latter’s Lightspeed low Earth orbit Ka-band capacity into its multi-orbit network, ensuring the delivery of new connectivity standard to mobility and defense customers.

The incorporation of Telesat Lightspeed into ultra-high throughput satellites will provide clients with fast and robust connectivity services, Viasat said Monday. The same services will deliver reliable broadband connections to high-traffic routes and locations, including hub airports and seaports.

Providing Advanced Connectivity Services

Partnerships with satellite operators will deliver advanced connectivity services, achieve resource utilization and drive capital efficiency, according to Viasat Chairman and CEO Mark Dankberg. “We have continued to innovate advanced multi-orbit resource management techniques to reduce costs and expand geographic coverage to better serve the unique needs of each mobility and defense customer,” he explained.

Multi-Orbit Network Road Map

Viasat envisions that Telesat Lightspeed’s resilient LEO constellation will enhance its ability to provide customers with superior broadband connectivity services. The agreement with Telesat is part of Viasat’s multi-orbit network road map, which currently serves government, maritime and energy services businesses and will soon include other growth markets, such as commercial aviation’s in-flight connectivity and entertainment offerings.